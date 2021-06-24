7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now While They’re Still Cheap

Markets remain flat to mixed this morning, coming off a big rally off the lows last week to close higher on Friday. This week will be a busy one, with US Consumer prices for June released on Tuesday, Retail Sales on Friday, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell testimony coming on Wednesday as the big economic points. Alongside the data dump, we have the start of Q2 earnings season, where expectations are for a sky-high 65% growth over this time last year in the S&P 500. We will see whether companies can come out swinging or if there needs to be an expectation damper going into Q3. Markets are trading near or at all-time highs and it might be a good idea to rebalance your portfolio into something less risky than individual stocks. This week’s Top Buy ETFs are here to find a diversified way to gain exposure to certain sectors of the market. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several to look out for this week based on their fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days.