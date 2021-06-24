7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now While They’re Still Cheap
Thanks to the growing popularity of meme trades and breathtaking rise in the major indices, it’s becoming increasingly difficult these days to find reasonably cheap stocks on a valuation basis. With the S&P 500 near all-time highs and up nearly 90% from the lows of 2020, it might look like there are no cheap stocks left in the market. But the recovery from the pandemic continues to create opportunities for value investors. Therefore, today we would like to take a look at some of the best cheap stocks to buy.investorplace.com
Comments / 0