‘Hopefully they are alive’: Many missing after building collapse are from Latin America
At least 36 people from Latin American nations — including Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, Cuba, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Argentina — are among those reported missing by friends, officials and family following the partial collapse of a residential building in Surfside on early Thursday morning, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy in a region that serves as a link between the United States and Latin America.www.fresnobee.com