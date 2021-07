NBA Playoffs Picks, Bucks vs Hawks Game 6, Suns Win! Championship Futures. NBA Playoffs picks episode! At least for the one game that we have on Saturday night. Ryan ‘Rich Fat Baby’ McKee is your host. After rambling about the Suns, Scott ‘Radio Voice’ Reichel joins RFB to recap last night’s Atlanta Hawks loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The guys discuss all the possible outcomes of Saturday’s Game 6 between the Bucks versus the Hawks in Atlanta. They making their betting picks ATS and on the Total. They also discuss futures odds for series and championships.