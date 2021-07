Biotech Companies Like GT Biopharma & Fate Therapeutics Are In The Spotlight Thanks To Novel & Breakthrough Treatment Platforms. The last year has seen plenty of trends emerge among retail investors and institutions alike. Obviously, the “meme stock” trend has taken the market by storm. Companies like GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are the talk of broader Reddit conversations. that being the case, there are other, potentially larger trends emerging that warrant attention. One of these larger trends has to do with the biotech industry. No, I’m not talking about another coronavirus vaccine.