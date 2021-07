MURRAY — Anytime anything of consequence happens in South Florida, it is a sure bet that City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto will be keeping an eye on it. That is because it is his original home area and he spent several years with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department before coming to Murray in the late 2000s. So he knows all about perils of that area. He has closely watched as monster hurricanes struck, but he also watched only three short years ago as a school shooting transpired.