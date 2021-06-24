Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

18 Delicious Ways to Serve Those Teeny Tiny Baby Potatoes from the Grocery Store

By Stacey Ballis
myrecipes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a total sucker for tiny food. If I spot an itty-bitty version of a food that is usually large, chances are it's going to end up in my cart, and I'll have to figure out what to do with it when I get home. Those tiny tomatoes the size of peas? Amazing in salads or on top of pizza. Balls of fresh mozzarella no bigger than a pearl, and aptly called Perline? Tossed into hot pasta makes little melty pockets of cheese. I often make homemade snack crackers or cookies no bigger than nickels to serve in a bowl and eat by the handful, somehow more charming and delicious for their teensy size.

www.myrecipes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Potatoes#Salads#Cocktail Party#Food Drink#The Grocery Store#Chimichurri#Romesco#German#American#Italian#Gibson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

39% Of People Agree This Is The Worst Grocery Store Bakery

"Consumers are advised not to shop when they're hungry," according to Prolitec Ambient Scent Services, because "hungry shoppers buy more." But did you know that the sensation of hunger can be intensified by the smell of food? Well, it's true, and that happens to be one reason why grocery stores are designed in such a way that their bakeries are not only open and visible to the public, but their ovens and air-flow systems allow the scents of freshly baked goods to "drift out to shoppers."
Grocery & SupermaketNBC Bay Area

How the Pandemic Made Lasting Changes to Grocery Stores

The coronavirus pandemic affected all types of businesses. Grocery stores stayed open the entire time, but it still changed how they function. "The grocery store goes through lots of change in a regular year, not only in a pandemic year," said Leslie Sarasin, President of FMI, the Food Industry Association. "We changed on a dime during the pandemic."
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Grocery Store 22% Of Shoppers Refuse To Go In

Remember in "Zombieland" when Woody Harrelson stops by a grocery store to pick up a box of Twinkies in the middle of the apocalypse (via Epicurious)? If there were ever a movie scene proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that supermarkets and their infinite offerings are bright beacons in a dark world, that's it. According to The Food Industry Association, as of 2019, in addition to Twinkies, the average grocery store offers you over 28,000 different items. 28,000 is a lot of products to stare at as you wander your supermarket's aisles looking for your weekly needs (apocalyptic or not) — a trip that you likely take, as Statista lists, 1.6 times per week.
SciencePosted by
Mashed

How To Buy Wine At The Grocery Store, According To A Sommelier

Making dinner is quite a heroic feat. First, there is the handpicking of just the right recipe for the occasion, then there's the seemingly endless list of ingredients you surprisingly don't have already, followed by conquering the curious maze of items you don't need to hopefully locate the ones you do. If not, then there is the science of figuring out substitutions and the rodeo of getting all the bags inside your place in just one trip — all to be done before the cooking even begins! We'd like to pause here to give a shout-out to everyone who pulls this off on a regular basis (or any basis at all). But, let's not forget the wine!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara Recipe

Domino's is, of course, best known for their pizza, but the chain's menu has expanded quite a bit in recent years and there's a lot of great stuff you can order these days. One idea? You guessed it, Domino's Chicken Carbonara. Domino's is also well known for low prices and for speedy delivery, but you can enjoy a meal that's even more affordable and ready to be eaten even faster than when you call for a delivery (or order online, more likely) when you make a copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara dish at home.
Grocery & Supermaketmyrecipes.com

We Tested the Latest Grocery Store Yogurts and These Are the Best

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Has there ever been a better time to fall in love with yogurt? With new styles and flavors continuing to fill supermarket shelves (and with high-protein versions available), there are lots of reasons to stock up on those little tubs for your summer fridge. Here are the best brands and flavors to look for (or order online) at your favorite grocery stores and supermarkets.
RecipesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Delicious! Jersey Shore Have You Ever Had a Potato Sandwich?

If you are not familiar with this tasty treat then today is your lucky day! Today I will introduce you to the classic potato sandwich. You may be familiar but then again this may be new to you. It’s a dish my Mom made, still does, and I never met a potato I didn’t like, so this is a perfect dish in my opinion. It’s as simple as it sounds, potatoes and bread! So simple but so delicious.
Recipesskinnytaste.com

Baby Red Potato Salad

This Baby Red Potato Salad is light on the mayonnaise, it will be your new go-to for summer BBQs. I love a good homemade potato salad, and this one is absolutely delicious, especially if you’re not a fan of traditional potato salad loaded with mayonnaise. It uses just one tablespoon of mayo but still has plenty of sauce from the Dijon mustard, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. And since it uses red potatoes, no need to peel the potatoes so it’s quicker too! For more lighter potato salad recipes, try this Rainbow Potato Salad and Summer Potato Salad with Apples.
Food & DrinksABC Action News

Delicious options to serve up for your Fourth of July

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares delicious options to serve up for your Fourth of July bash!. Dorot Gardens are flash-frozen herbs & spices that make any recipe a breeze!. PRESS offers consumers a premium seltzer experience with all-natural ingredients and elevated flavor pairings!. Quest® Protein Cookies are chewy and delicious...
Gardeningalmanac.com

Growing Herbs from a Grocery Store Plant or Garden Cutting

Herbs are very easy to propagate, which means you only need to buy them once for a lifetime’s supply!. It’s an easy technique if you know how to do it correctly, and is especially suited to herbs because you almost always want the younger, fresher growth with the best flavor for cooking.
Houston, TXLaredo Morning Times

Kroger brings heat to the grocery store barbecue battle

Kroger is unveiling a new in-store barbecue joint to rival H-E-B's touted True Texas BBQ chain – and has the backing of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Acres Homes' original Burns BBQ will open a pop-up restaurant inside the Kroger grocery store at 14221 East Sam Houston Parkway North. The staple has been serving north Houston since 1973.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Wienerschnitzel Is Serving Up Summer Favorites With A Delicious Twist!

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, and Wienerschnitzel is cooking up some delicious seasonal favorites you don't want to miss! Things are heating up at the largest hot dog chain in the world with the addition of BBQ Dogs and new Southern Lemonade Floats to the menu. The saucy BBQ trio includes the Texas Dog, loaded with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and grilled onions. The delicious Kansas City Dog, topped with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, beer mustard and grilled onions. Lastly, the tangy Carolina Dog, loaded with American cheese, chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle spear and grilled onions.
Food & Drinksfoodrevolution.org

Healthy Crunchy Snacks to Beat Those Potato Chip Cravings

You’re in a soundproof booth, sitting in front of a microphone, wearing headphones. There are cans of Pringles potato chips within reach. No, this isn’t a dystopian sci-fi movie with product placement. Rather, you’re participating in a cutting-edge 2003 study on the perceived crunchiness of potato chips. All you have...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Decadent cookie created during pandemic expands from cafes to grocery stores

A Minneapolis restauranteur, Kamal Mohamed of Nashville Coop, wanted to recreate a cookie he’d once had in New York and never forgot. He talked to his business partner in the Minneapolis restaurant StepChld, Sahr Brima, who got his wife Sarah on board. She’s a talented baker and eventually, they perfected the ‘Love You Cookie.’ It’s a big, crunchy chocolate loaded treat. Now the cookie is being offered in two flavors, Chocolate Chip Cashew and Double Chocolate Peanut Butter. The cookies are in many cafes and coffee shops across the metro plus Kowalski’s Markets, and some Hy-Vee stores.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

10 Teeny-Tiny Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Incredibly Useful

You’ve heard people say “small but mighty,” right? Well, how about “small but incredibly helpful and totally indispensable kitchen helpers”? That’s how I feel about so many of my teeny-tiny kitchen tools. I have enough to outfit an entire dollhouse. My most-used kitchen tool is an itty-bitty pinch bowl that contains Maldon sea salt. (I use it every time I cook, adding a pop of flaky sea salt to garnish bowls of pasta and roasted veggies.) I also frequently wield a whisk that maybe looks more like a keychain. And use a spatula that isn’t much bigger than the jars I dip it into.
RecipesWISH-TV

Delicious ways to use your leftover watermelon

Do you have leftover watermelon you’re beginning to get tired of? Lori Taylor of the Produce Moms joined us today with a few ways you can switch it up and give it a new taste!. Using your leftover watermelon from July 4th. Watermelon Frozen Treats. Popsicles. Blueberry Apple Pouches. Ice...
Grocery & Supermakethometownnewsbrevard.com

The grocery store's top sales category

Dairy? No. Produce? No. Meats? No. Deli? No. Seafood YES!. That’s right, seafood sales have grown more than 30% since the pandemic started, making it the number one food category in grocery stores. We have been hearing for years that we should reduce the amount of red meat in our...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Mashed

Marshmallow Fluff Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe

When it comes to decadent, mouthwatering desserts, nothing quite compares to homemade fudge. It's hard to pin down when the first fudge was invented, but it apparently existed in 1886. A letter in the Vasser College archives reported that fudge was once sold for .40 per pound at a grocery store in Baltimore, Maryland. One story claimed that fudge was discovered by accident when one cook "fudged up" a caramel recipe (via Foodimentary). Regardless of how it came about, who can honestly imagine a world without this all-time favorite, rich treat?

Comments / 0

Community Policy