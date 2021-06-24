18 Delicious Ways to Serve Those Teeny Tiny Baby Potatoes from the Grocery Store
I'm a total sucker for tiny food. If I spot an itty-bitty version of a food that is usually large, chances are it's going to end up in my cart, and I'll have to figure out what to do with it when I get home. Those tiny tomatoes the size of peas? Amazing in salads or on top of pizza. Balls of fresh mozzarella no bigger than a pearl, and aptly called Perline? Tossed into hot pasta makes little melty pockets of cheese. I often make homemade snack crackers or cookies no bigger than nickels to serve in a bowl and eat by the handful, somehow more charming and delicious for their teensy size.www.myrecipes.com
Comments / 0