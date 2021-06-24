18 Delicious Ways to Serve Those Teeny Tiny Baby Potatoes from the Grocery Store

Making dinner is quite a heroic feat. First, there is the handpicking of just the right recipe for the occasion, then there's the seemingly endless list of ingredients you surprisingly don't have already, followed by conquering the curious maze of items you don't need to hopefully locate the ones you do. If not, then there is the science of figuring out substitutions and the rodeo of getting all the bags inside your place in just one trip — all to be done before the cooking even begins! We'd like to pause here to give a shout-out to everyone who pulls this off on a regular basis (or any basis at all). But, let's not forget the wine!