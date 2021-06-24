Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Len Hanley: Questioning validity of certain scientific grants

laconiadailysun.com
 18 days ago

According to those who believe in Darwinian Evolution, which teaches things like horses evolving from a non-horse over millions of years and life from non-life, which is a religious view not science, 40 million years after dinosaurs went extinct, one of the largest predators that ever prowled Earth’s oceans emerged. Megalodon. Evolutionists believe it roamed the seas for about 21 million years, then went extinct about 2.5 million years ago. In 2018, UC Merced paleoecology Professor Sora Kim wanted to know why. Luckily for her, through a three-year project funded by a $204,000 grant from the National Science Foundation she hopes to learn how it went extinct. The NSF grant can be found at nsf.gov "Award number 1830480" if you're curious.

www.laconiadailysun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#The Daily Sun#Darwinian Evolution#Uc Merced#Nsf#National Geographic#Discovery Channel#H B J Earth Science#The Geologic Column#Geologic Time Scale#R H Marshall#General Science#Ags Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Ten years of Scientific Reports

Scientific Reports launched in June 2011 with an inclusive ethos, and a mission to publish high-quality research without selecting papers based on perceived impact or significance. We reflect on our first 10 years, and thank our authors, reviewers and Editorial Board Members for their contributions to the success of the journal.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantifying the rise and fall of scientific fields

Science advances by pushing the boundaries of the adjacent possible. While the global scientific enterprise grows at an exponential pace, at the mesoscopic level the exploration and exploitation of research ideas is reflected through the rise and fall of research fields. The empirical literature has largely studied such dynamics on a case-by-case basis, with a focus on explaining how and why communities of knowledge production evolve. Although fields rise and fall on different temporal and population scales, they are generally argued to pass through a common set of evolutionary this http URL understand the social processes that drive these stages beyond case studies, we need a way to quantify and compare different fields on the same terms. In this paper we develop techniques for identifying scale-invariant patterns in the evolution of scientific fields, and demonstrate their usefulness using 1.5 million preprints from the arXiv repository covering $175$ research fields spanning Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Quantitative Biology and Quantitative Finance. We show that fields consistently follows a rise and fall pattern captured by a two parameters right-tailed Gumbel temporal distribution. We introduce a field-specific rescaled time and explore the generic properties shared by articles and authors at the creation, adoption, peak, and decay evolutionary phases. We find that the early phase of a field is characterized by the mixing of cognitively distant fields by small teams of interdisciplinary authors, while late phases exhibit the role of specialized, large teams building on the previous works in the field. This method provides foundations to quantitatively explore the generic patterns underlying the evolution of research fields in science, with general implications in innovation studies.
Sciencejefferson.edu

A Scientific Journey of Adaptation

“When I tell people that my research is funded by NASA, that always catches their interest,” says Manuela Tripepi, PhD. “The organism I study is able to adapt to extreme conditions, some of which are found in the nearest extraterrestrial environments likely to harbor life.”. The organism Dr. Tripepi, assistant...
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Importance of federal funding for scientific research

The National Science Foundation helps facilitate scientific research and doles out federal grant money to researchers. This helps the United States keep its competative edge in science. Tim Boyum talks with Dr. Alexandra Isern with the NSF.
ScienceNewswise

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

Newswise — Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture. The finding could open new avenues for drug discovery and provide a deeper understanding of fungal evolution.
CollegesEurekAlert

Akerlof receives award from NSF for project on equity in scientific co-production

Karen Akerlof, Assistant Professor, Environmental Science and Policy, received funding from the National Science Foundation for a project in which she will develop a framework for addressing equity concerns in the co-production of knowledge with University of Alaska Fairbanks co-PI Kristin Timm. Employing Q methodology techniques, the study will identify common discourses among U.S. regional climate science center scientists, stakeholders, and partners in governance, such as tribal nations. These data--collected through interviews and a survey--will serve as an initial draft of the framework to be vetted at a workshop held with co-production scholars, representatives of historically underserved communities, federal agency program managers, and the interviewed co-production scientist and stakeholder groups.
Austin, TXEurekAlert

Research on language learning yields Mitchell prize for UT Austin statisticians

A cross-disciplinary team including University of Texas at Austin statisticians Giorgio Paulon and Abhra Sarkar have received the Mitchell Prize, a top prize in the field, for their study modeling what happens in the brains of nonnative English speakers learning another language's tonal differences. In Mandarin Chinese, for example, there...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Wiley Serves on Panel on Conducting, Supporting Research Synthesis

Claire Wiley, associate professor and research and instruction librarian, served as a panelist on a program titled “Conducting and Supporting Research Synthesis: Librarian Roles, Competencies, and Collaborations” which took place during the American Library Association’s Annual Conference last month. This panel session discussed research synthesis methods, including systematic and scoping...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Join us for the Alan T. Waterman Award - Call for Nominations webinar on July 19th at 4:00 PM (ET).

The U.S. National Science Foundation propels the nation forward by advancing fundamental research in all fields of science and engineering. NSF supports research and people by providing facilities, instruments and funding to support their ingenuity and sustain the U.S. as a global leader in research and innovation. With a fiscal year 2021 budget of $8.5 billion, NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 40,000 competitive proposals and makes about 11,000 new awards. Those awards include support for cooperative research with industry, Arctic and Antarctic research and operations, and U.S. participation in international scientific efforts.
Sciencemicrosoftnewskids.com

103-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Bone Discovered in 'Fossil Hotspot'

An archaeological dig has unveiled a rare, 103-million-year-old dinosaur fossil, leaving researchers hopeful that it belongs to one of only two fossilized specimens found in Oregon since 2015. The fossil was discovered in an excavation project sponsored by the University of Oregon, according to the The Register-Guard. Foreman and amateur...
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Research Reflections | Professor Joan S. Birman ’48

The newly elected National Academy of Sciences member recalls her journey from Barnard student to world-renowned mathematician. [Main photo (above): Birman, teaching at Columbia in 1985.]. There is no shortage of women earning doctoral degrees, but less than 30% of those are in math, according to the National Science Foundation....
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

KAFB shutters satellite after yearslong research project

The largest unmanned satellite ever shot into orbit was shut down earlier this summer and left to float hundreds of miles above Earth, bringing an end to a nearly 20-year, $170 million project to study radiation in space from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. The entire effort was undertaken...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Validation of a simulation model for FaaS performance benchmarking using predictive validation

In the paper Controlling Garbage Collection and Request Admission to Improve Performance of FaaS Applications, we verified and evaluated the impact of memory management mechanics of programming languages in the context of Functions as a Service (FaaS) via simulation experiments. The results of this study pointed to an impact of up to 11.68% on the response time of requests when a garbage collector procedure was executed during the execution of a CPU-bound function. As future work, we listed a few threats to the validity of the results attained, and among them, we cited the validation of the simulation model used. The validation of the model is important because it validates the results generated in the simulation experiments, which ensures realistic results. In this work, we proposed and executed a validation to the simulation model used in the previous work. To do so, we run measurement experiments in a public FaaS platform and simulation experiments of the same scenarios using the same simulator of the previous paper. Then, we validate the simulator by comparing the results obtained in both experiments to ensure that the simulation result and the measurement one are equivalent.
CancerMedicalXpress

Looking at tumors through a new lens

Neoadjuvant immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) is a promising treatment for melanoma and other cancer types, and has recently been shown to provide a modest survival benefit for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. To improve the treatment efficacy, researchers are looking for vulnerabilities in surgically removed glioblastoma tissues, but this has been difficult due to the vast differences within the tumors and between patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy