Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laconia, NH

Philip Spagnuolo Jr., 53

laconiadailysun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — Philip “Phil” Spagnuolo, Jr., 53, of Winter Street, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The oldest of three children, Phil was born in Wakefield, Massachusetts on August 30, 1967, and relocated to the Lakes Region with his family in 1979. From his early years, Phil dreamed big dreams. His first passion was ice hockey, which became a part of his identity and an outlet for his energy, work ethic, and sense of community —endearing characteristics that would serve him well later in life.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wakefield, NH
City
Laconia, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Mental Health Issues#Laconia High School#Wakefield High School#Social Work#Navigating Recovery#Court Street#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy