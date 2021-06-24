Philip Spagnuolo Jr., 53

LACONIA — Philip “Phil” Spagnuolo, Jr., 53, of Winter Street, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The oldest of three children, Phil was born in Wakefield, Massachusetts on August 30, 1967, and relocated to the Lakes Region with his family in 1979. From his early years, Phil dreamed big dreams. His first passion was ice hockey, which became a part of his identity and an outlet for his energy, work ethic, and sense of community —endearing characteristics that would serve him well later in life.