Westland, MI

No Charges to be Issued against former Westland Police Officer

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTLAND, MI – “We tried everything we possibly could do to enhance the video by reaching out to another local department and the FBI, but to no avail,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We have to look at the totality of the evidence to prove any criminally charged case beyond a reasonable doubt. This cannot be done in this case with the evidence available and out inability to converse with the alleged victim. Accordingly, charges cannot be issued or sustained in this case.”

