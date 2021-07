Google's latest Nest Thermostat already had a better price than its predecessors. Even at $130, we clocked this as a great buy, but right now you can score the sleek Nest Thermostat for $30 off, down to $100 on Amazon. Not only are you saving a cool $30, but the device may very well pay for itself over time, since it can be programmed to turn off your heat or AC when you leave the house -- even in a rush -- keeping your overall energy output lean and green. This is the lowest the model has dropped on Amazon to date.