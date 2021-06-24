Settlement with Plymouth Gas Station Results in Reimbursement Opportunity [Video]
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A BP gas station owner in Plymouth Township previously told to cease and desist from price gouging has agreed to pay a $2,000 fine. Last month, the Department contacted the BP gas station at 39600 Ann Arbor Rd in Plymouth Township after WXYZ, a Detroit-area TV station, spoke to consumers with complaints related to the price of gas. The gas station is owned by PGH Associates, LLC.www.miheadlines.com