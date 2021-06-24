Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Settlement with Plymouth Gas Station Results in Reimbursement Opportunity [Video]

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A BP gas station owner in Plymouth Township previously told to cease and desist from price gouging has agreed to pay a $2,000 fine. Last month, the Department contacted the BP gas station at 39600 Ann Arbor Rd in Plymouth Township after WXYZ, a Detroit-area TV station, spoke to consumers with complaints related to the price of gas. The gas station is owned by PGH Associates, LLC.

www.miheadlines.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Detroit, MI
Business
Plymouth, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Unleaded Gas#Reimbursement#Price Gouging#Bp#Department#Pgh Associates#Llc#The State Of Michigan#Mi Crimes And Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy