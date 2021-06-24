Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

10 Sure Signs Summer is Here in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many ways to know that summer has arrived in the Magic Valley. Sure, you could look at a calendar and see that the season has officially begun or you can step outside and melt. That's a pretty good way to tell that it really is summertime in Twin Falls. You can also head to any body of water and see the boats and kayaks battling for rights to the water or see the teens being crazy at Dierkes. But the real way to tell summer is officially here is to look on social media at what people are doing. When it's winter they are either sledding or holed up in their houses. When it's summer they are everywhere and the Magic Valley comes alive.

kool965.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoshone Falls#Weather#Just Begun#The Idaho Regatta#Perrine Bridge Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

The 7 Best Hidden Treasure Locations in Twin Falls, Idaho

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Opens the Door to Forced Vaccinations

The liberals like to tell us, “My body. My choice!” They’re speaking of abortion, which they label reproductive freedom. It’s about removing a human being from development in a mother’s womb. For many of these people, abstinence would’ve been a simpler choice. What we put into our bodies is also...
Montana StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Montana Grizzly That Killed California Camper Shot By Officials

The Grizzly bear that pulled a California nurse from her tent and mauled her to death Tuesday morning has been located and shot to death by Montana wildlife officials. The Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old Leah Lokan, a nurse from Northern California, while camping in the Montana town of Ovanda has been shot by state wildlife authorities, according to details shared by KTVB.com. The hunt lasted nearly three days, before the bear was spotted by officials in an area they had under surveillance.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Watch: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Elk In Wyoming’s Grand Teton NP

The circle of life happens routinely in the Yellowstone Ecosystem and usually only the strong survive. You've heard the saying "you don't have to be faster than the bear, just faster than the slowest in the pack". That is truly the case in this 2019 video taken by Youtube user Evan Matthews while he was giving tours of Grand Teton National Park in Northwest Wyoming.
Hailey, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Beat the Heat By Exploring This Idaho Ice Cave That’s a Chilly 28° Year Round

It's likely that later on today, we're going to set a record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures in Boise since 1940s. The previous record is nine. It happened in 2003, 2006, 2015 and this year. If we hit 100 degrees today, that will make it a record 10. It's been so oppressively hot, that even some of the activities we normally look to for relief aren't providing much. We can't speak for you, but the pools in our neighborhood feel like bath water. On top of that, the hot temperatures and direct sunlight are negatively impacting the chlorine levels in many pools. Pool maintenance crews are struggling to keep up with the demand in the midst of a nationwide chlorine shortage.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy