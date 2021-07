The recent heat in Casper has been pretty unbearable for many, but the good news is that there may be some relief in sight. The past week's temperatures have been in the high 90s and even low 100s, which is unseasonably hot for this time of year. Casper was even hotter than the Sahara Desert this week. According Accuweather.com, Monday the 21st should be the coolest day Casper has seen for a while, which I imagine will be welcomed by everyone.