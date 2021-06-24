Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

More than 70% of Michigan small businesses expect to survive COVID-19 hardships

By Trisha McCauley
WWMTCw
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a June survey, 72% of Michigan small business owners said they expect to make it through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys from the beginning of the pandemic report many businesses didn’t expect to survive more than three months. That was the worry of local market and restaurant Food Dance, a staple is the Kalamazoo community for 27 years. Owner and executive chef Julie Stanley said she closed her restaurant for seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing if she would ever be able to serve customers again.

cw7michigan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Food Dance#Ppe#Fuze Kitchen Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy