More than 70% of Michigan small businesses expect to survive COVID-19 hardships

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a June survey, 72% of Michigan small business owners said they expect to make it through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys from the beginning of the pandemic report many businesses didn’t expect to survive more than three months. That was the worry of local market and restaurant Food Dance, a staple is the Kalamazoo community for 27 years. Owner and executive chef Julie Stanley said she closed her restaurant for seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing if she would ever be able to serve customers again.