A digital clock set up by Iran's government meant to count down to Israel’s doom appears to have been shut off as power outages sweep the country. The doomsday clock was started four years ago, counting down until the year 2040, the supposed year when Israel would cease to exist, according to an Israel Today report. The prediction was made by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the Islamic Republic of Iran has made opposition to Israel and Zionism a central tenet of its image.