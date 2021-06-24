Out & About: Outdoor Pool Season, LGBTQIA Roundtable, Born in Flames: Feminist Futures & More!
Outdoor Pool Season at New Van Cortlandt “Cool Pool”. NYC Parks’ outdoor pools will open beginning Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, Sept. 12. Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Pool capacity will not be limited for the upcoming season. Social distancing is still recommended, and face coverings will be required to enter the facility.www.norwoodnews.org
