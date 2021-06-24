LoL: Seraphine Champion Guide- Lore, Runes, Build, Skins & Counters

In League of Legends: Wild Rift, Graves is a ranged-marksman champion that is unique due to the reason that he is not played in the dragon lane, but usually in the jungle role, and occasionally in the mid lane and baron lane. His kit revolves around his special passive with AoE basic attacks those knockback minions and especially monsters, more AoE damaging abilities, an ability that completely removes vision on whoever is in the area of the ability (which only he has in the game, at the moment), and a short dash with a cooldown that is reduced by auto-attacks. Moreover, he has one of the most flexible builds, rune selection, and playstyle in the game, next to Gragas. There is more to his abilities than it seems and we will be talking more about them in-depth in this Wild Rift Graves guide, so with further ado, let’s get into it!