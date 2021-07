A well being employee administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to an individual at a drive-in vaccination centre, at MGM Hospital, in Chennai (Photo: PTI) Corona updates: India right now recorded 46,617 infections and 853 fatalities within the final 24 hours. The whole coronavirus caseload stands at 30,458,251, whereas Covid-19 deaths in India have crossed 400,000. In simply over 5 weeks, from May 23 to July 1, the nation reported 100,000 deaths from Covid even because the second wave waned. The World Health Organization has stated the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now current in almost 100 international locations as per conservative estimates, and warned that within the coming months the extremely transmissible pressure will develop into the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.