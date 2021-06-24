Mark Redwine trial: Attorneys debate motive, “compromising” photos

Partner, Co-Leader, Food & Beverage Group; Co-Leader of the Food False Advertising Group, Los Angeles Office. Keri Borders is a Mayer Brown partner, a co-leader of the Food False Advertising Group in the Los Angeles office and a co-leader of the firm’s Food & Beverage Group. For more than a decade, she has tackled legal issues where there isn’t a lot of precedent in class action suits, continuing to push the envelope with innovative arguments, making case law‚ and winning cases. With the food and beverage industry under siege by plaintiffs’ lawyers for over a decade, some of the nation’s biggest, most respected brands have turned to Borders to lead their defense. She has responded with a multipronged strategy and a goal of not only defeating the case at hand, but also developing creative strategies to establish legal precedent through published opinions that will guide and corral these types of cases for years to come.