Following five weeks of constant battles for third and fourth place on the LCS standings, we finally have clear-cut positions for both Cloud9 and Team Liquid. The definitive LCS championship rivalry that has spanned numerous splits continued once more as C9 and Liquid took the stage on the second day in Week Five of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. But this time things looked a little different. They were no longer competing for first place. Rather, the decisive third and fourth positions were on the line.