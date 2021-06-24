Cancel
Hamburg, PA

Locomotive history is chugging its way in to the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum

By Jim Vasil
WFMZ-TV Online
 18 days ago

HAMBURG, Pa. | From the Smithsonian to Berks County, some treasured pieces of locomotive history have found a home at the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum in Hamburg. "Most times when we think about railroad engineers we think of the persons who drive and operate the locomotives. In this case, this refers to the engineering department of the Reading Railroad," said Carol Adams, a volunteer with the Museum.

