If you have the amazing ability to attract mosquitoes from miles around, you may be interested in a new wearable mosquito repellent that stop mosquito bites in their tracks. Wandian is safer children and pregnancy and includes a rechargeable design that is long lasting and can be used in a number of different ways to help tackle mosquito bites. The unique mosquito repellent has launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back. WANDIAN releases essential oils through a series of air vents and forms an invisible protective shield around your body to block mosquitoes. The microturbine blower and heating plate helps the essential oil dissipate and form the protective shield quickly says the creators of the mosquito repellent.