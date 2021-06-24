This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved into this studio in June after a breakup and living with my parents for a year (because 2020). It’s my first space that is MINE so I had so much fun finding my style. I had a few months between signing the lease and moving in, and as I had to buy all new furniture, I spent many hours on room planning sites, Wayfair, Facebook Marketplace, and Target trying to find the perfect items and layout of the space. I’m really happy with how it turned out. I live alone and work remotely, so it was imperative that the studio was multi-functional. Being such a small space, I am strict with how I use each “room.” I work in my kitchen, relax in my “living room,” and absolutely do not get into bed unless I am winding down for the night. This keeps me from struggling with insomnia.