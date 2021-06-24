This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent
Over the last year (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic), Yelp saw mentions of interior designers increase by 372 percent as homeowners made it a priority to upgrade their indoor living spaces. This year, it is all about the outdoors, with a serious increase in search terms related to everything al fresco — and interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent helped back this up with upcoming trends you need to know.www.apartmenttherapy.com