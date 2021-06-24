Cancel
This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

By Leah Groth
Apartment Therapy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic), Yelp saw mentions of interior designers increase by 372 percent as homeowners made it a priority to upgrade their indoor living spaces. This year, it is all about the outdoors, with a serious increase in search terms related to everything al fresco — and interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent helped back this up with upcoming trends you need to know.

