Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

10 Sure Signs Summer is Here in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many ways to know that summer has arrived in the Magic Valley. Sure, you could look at a calendar and see that the season has officially begun or you can step outside and melt. That's a pretty good way to tell that it really is summertime in Twin Falls. You can also head to any body of water and see the boats and kayaks battling for rights to the water or see the teens being crazy at Dierkes. But the real way to tell summer is officially here is to look on social media at what people are doing. When it's winter they are either sledding or holed up in their houses. When it's summer they are everywhere and the Magic Valley comes alive.

983thesnake.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoshone Falls#Weather#Just Begun#The Idaho Regatta#Perrine Bridge Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Easiest Backpacking Trails In Idaho For Beginners

I am in the process of trying to find some places to explore backpacking. I found some places that I believe would be a good start for me and other beginners. If you can think of any more please let us know. I think I am going to have to try a few of these out when it isn't too hot out though.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Search Continues for Idaho Woman Missing in Montana Mountains

RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The search continues for a woman originally from Idaho who went missing when she left her campsite in Montana. According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Tatum Morell, 23, went missing sometime around July 1, when she went out on the West Fork Trail. Morell had used a satellite device to check in with family located in Ketchum, Idaho that evening, the Billings Gazette reported. The sheriff's office said the woman had planned to hike the top five mountain peaks in the Beartooth mountain, and area north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities said she is an experienced hiker and had set up a campsite with an orange and grey tent near Shadow Lake.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Hailey, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Is Twin Falls Rants and Raves Page Good for Your Health?

First, it’s often . The raves are also a good place to look when I’m looking for a place to eat. The praise heaped on good wait staff is pleasant to see. My mom waited tables for many years. She worked days on an assembly line and then nights and weekends in a diner. It wasn’t easy. While I realize a server may sometimes have a bad day, I always want to cut them some slack.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy