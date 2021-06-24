10 Sure Signs Summer is Here in Twin Falls, Idaho

There are many ways to know that summer has arrived in the Magic Valley. Sure, you could look at a calendar and see that the season has officially begun or you can step outside and melt. That's a pretty good way to tell that it really is summertime in Twin Falls. You can also head to any body of water and see the boats and kayaks battling for rights to the water or see the teens being crazy at Dierkes. But the real way to tell summer is officially here is to look on social media at what people are doing. When it's winter they are either sledding or holed up in their houses. When it's summer they are everywhere and the Magic Valley comes alive.