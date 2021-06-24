Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Club Attack set for nationals in Orlando

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z23jZ_0aeX1iQM00
Submitted photoThe 18U Club Attack volleyball team will compete in the USA Volleyball Nationals in Orlando, Fla., Friday through Thursday. Team members are Olivia Barnett, Chylyn Pate, Madison Boswell, Elysia Salon, Kacee Fansler, Abby Wooten, Abby Dillon, Hannah Goode and Macie Pack. Coaches are Brantlea Wood and Mandy Bloomfield.

The Club Attack volleyball program owned the state of Tennessee over the winter. Now they'll give Florida a try.

The 18U team will begin play in the USA Volleyball Nationals in Orlando on Friday. The tournament runs through July 1.

Club Attack had a successful run through the AAU circuit to get to this point. They won championships in three of the five tournaments they played — the K2 Sun Sphere Smash in Knoxville, Tenn.; the AAU Jewel of the Mountain in Kingsport, Tenn.; and the Spikefest Volleyball Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

They finished runner-up at the Myrtle Madness Volleyball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The team carries some star power. Chylyn Pate of Greenbrier East was the 2020 Prep Volleyball Player of the Year, and teammate Madison Boswell was a Class AAA second-team all-stater. Also a second-teamer was Elysia Salon of Woodrow Wilson, and fellow Flying Eagle Kacee Fansler was a special honorable mention selection.

Pate will play collegiately at Wheeling and Boswell at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Also on the team are Olivia Barnett of Shady Spring, Abby Wooten, Abby Dillon and Hannah Goode of Woodrow Wilson and Macie Pack of Mount Hope Christian.

The team is coached by Brantlea Wood and Mandy Bloomfield. They like the team's cohesiveness above all else.

"They get along so well," Wood said. "The team chemistry is awesome. You would never guess that they go to different schools. They range from 14 to 18 (years old). They all get along so well, every single one of them. And the parents are awesome. That makes a huge impact on everything."

All that spills over to the court.

"They talk, and then it comes down to chemistry," Wood said. "They trust each other. They know how each other plays. Who's going to be more aggressive, who's going to be a little more tentative and kind of have to push more. And they learned that very quickly from one another."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
122
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Orlando, WV
City
Mount Hope, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Volleyball#Madness#West Virginia Wesleyan#Aau#The K2 Sun Sphere Smash#Elysia Salon#Wheeling#Christian#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Volleyball
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

White House does not rule out Haiti request for U.S. troops

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki said Haiti's political leadership remains unclear...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy