Lafayette, LA

Arson Suspected in Two House Fires

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette, LA – Firefighters from Carencro, Lafayette, Scott, and Broussard responded to Saint Fidelis Street in the parish to a reported house fire on Tuesday, June 22nd at 2:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, it was discovered that two homes were on fire. The initial fire reported was in the 100 block with the second in the 200 block of St. Fidelis Street. Due to a lack of water supply in the rural area, water tankers from all Lafayette Parish Volunteer Fire Departments along with Cankton and Cecilia Volunteer Fire Departments were requested. First responders remained on scene for several hours extinguishing the two fires. Both dwellings and a camper sustained heavy fire damage.

