Starbucks launches limited edition reusable glass to benefit the coffee communities of Oaxaca
Starbucks presents a new limited edition reusable glass with the aim of supporting coffee growers, their families and communities in Mexico. As part of the "Todos Sembramos Café" program, for each glass that customers purchase, the company will donate a rust-resistant coffee plant to producers in the communities of Tanetze de Zaragoza, Villa Talea de Castro and San Miguel Panixthlahuaca in Oaxaca.