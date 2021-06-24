Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Starbucks launches limited edition reusable glass to benefit the coffee communities of Oaxaca

By Entrepreneur en Español
GreenwichTime
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks presents a new limited edition reusable glass with the aim of supporting coffee growers, their families and communities in Mexico. As part of the “Todos Sembramos Café” program, for each glass that customers purchase, the company will donate a rust-resistant coffee plant to producers in the communities of Tanetze de Zaragoza, Villa Talea de Castro and San Miguel Panixthlahuaca in Oaxaca.

www.greenwichtime.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Coffee Bag#Glass#Food Drink#Beverages#Oaxaca#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
NJ.com

Oreo is releasing 2 limited-edition cookie flavors

Oreo is releasing two limited edition flavors this summer that will bring a taste of fall. The cookie company announced Thursday it is introducing Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie flavors. The Oreo salted caramel brownie cookies will be available beginning in July, while the Oreo apple cider donut...
Denver, CObusinessden.com

Hawaiian coffee shop chain replacing Starbucks at Speer and Federal

A coffee company that got its start in Hawaii is opening its first Denver franchise after moving its headquarters to Colorado in 2019. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open its first Denver coffee shop in September at 2990 Speer Blvd., according to Vice President of Marketing Chris Ruszkowski. The...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
DrinksBevNET.com

Sipsmith Gin Launches Strawberry Smash Limited Edition Gin

Sipsmith London, the Official Gin Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, announces the U.S. release of Sipsmith Strawberry Smash, a premium limited-edition gin handcrafted in celebration of partnership between the two British icons. Founded in 2009 and credited as the pioneers for the gin revival in London, Sipsmith is dedicated to...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Delicious Limited-Edition Snack Bars

KIND, the UK-based health-focused snack bar brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a new direct-to-consumer flavor, Dark Chocolate Ginger Almond. The limited-edition bar will be available to purchase in packs of six from the brand's online platform, however, only 4,000 will be produced, so fans should act quickly.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

13 best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

Being seen with a single-use coffee cup was an embarrassment. The very thought of using one was enough to bring on a tidal wave of shame, knowing the vessel would end up in landfill and potentially add to the destruction of the planet. With the 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups used in the UK each year creating 30,000 tonnes of waste annually, the move to reusable cups is a welcome one.If buying your first reusable coffee cup or adding to a collection, the key to consistent use is having one you can keep with you when out and about and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Awesome 98

Starbucks Letting Customers Bring Back Their Reusable Cups

It's been over a year but Starbucks announced that they will now be accepting personal reusable cups again!. Throughout the year, Starbucks wasn't accepting personal cups due to COVID-19. In a recent statement, the chain said they're encouraging their customers “to have their most colorful summer yet” with the use of their favorite reusable cup. And I'm sure there are many people out there who probably stocked up on Starbucks cups over the pandemic!
RecipesPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

The Benefits of Coffee Grounds

CHARLOTTE – If you’re home brewing coffee, you probably throw out plenty of coffee grounds. But guess what? Coffee grounds can be used in several ways for beauty as well as around your house and garden. Coffee grounds work as excellent exfoliators, Plus, massaging a scrub made with grounds onto...
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Eats

$20 Collapsible Coffee Mug Is Reusable (and Will Fit In Your Purse or Backpack)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. N ot too long ago, I was raving about my collapsible laundry hamper on here. I live in a small apartment, so space-saving home and kitchen & dining products are a must. When I found out about the Stojo Cup, I was just as excited. A collapsible coffee mug?!? Count me in.
Businesswomansday.com

Is Starbucks Open on the Fourth of July? What Coffee-Lovers Need To Know

Ask any coffee-lover how often they can be found drinking a cup of java and you're likely to hear one answer and one answer only: every single day. So if you're squarely in the Coffee Drinkers Club ™ and wondering if Starbucks is open on the Fourth of July — just so you can make sure you can get your coveted cup of morning coffee before the Fourth of July parties and Independence Day fireworks commence — wonder no more: The coffee chain's 2021 holiday hours will help keep you caffeinated all year long.
Manchester, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Coffee Lovers, Rejoice: Starbucks Is Set to Reopen at the Manchester Airport

Anything that has to do with coffee and how it gets into my veins is good news to me. Thank GOD HIMSELF that Starbucks will be re-opening again at MHT. If you've never been to Manchester Boston Regional Airport, you might think that it is a large airport, however, it is not and that's why we love it. There is just one big corridor that you walk to the terminals and the second floor where you board the planes. That's where you'll find your caffeine fix.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Hemp-Based Soft Drinks

Aurora Elixirs and Artet teamed up to create a non-alcoholic, hemp-based soft drink with CBD. The carbonated drink, available in a Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile flavor, is free from artificial ingredients and it combines the taste of Italian grapefruit with other flavorful additions like chamomile, coriander and orange peel. The...
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Limited Edition All Lime Skittles

Re: “What!? No All Green Apple Skittles? “…right?! My sentiments, exactly! ::grrr::. If these get discontinued, remember that we still have lime in the dark blue Darkside bags. Now they just need to toss the green apple and replace them with these. It’s time to get back to the OG.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Starbucks could be Verona’s newest coffee shop

Kwik Trip off of West End Circle could be getting a new neighbor — one of the largest coffee chains in the nation. Steve Dorn, with Galway Companies Inc., applied to build a 2,100 square foot building with a drive-thru that would house the proposed Starbucks on the west side of the city. The Plan Commission is planning to review an initial concept plan at the Tuesday, July 6 meeting.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

JCB Launches JCB Unity Cabernet Sauvignon to Celebrate Unity in the Wine World and Benefit Organizations Focused on Supporting Black and Underserved Communities

JCB Collection has produced two new wines with a portion of the proceeds going directly to organizations that help Black and underserved communities thrive in the world of wine. JCB UNITY is a California Cabernet Sauvignon available at Sam’s Club and JCB UNITY RESERVE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is available at the winery and through Boisset Ambassadors. Both wines benefit the Association of African American Vintners (AAAV) and Wine Unify. The national launch follows the successful debut of a limited-edition JCB Unity Napa Valley wine in the fall of 2020 that immediately sold out and raised $30,000 for AAAV and Wine Unify. Inspired by this success and the opportunity to amplify the mission, JCB Unity California Cabernet was created with the partnership of Patrick Maulfair, Senior Merchant at Sam’s Club E.A.S.T. Region.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Salty Brownie-Flavored Cookies

Just when it seemed that every Oreo flavor imaginable had already been done, Nabisco has announced the debut of new Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies. The sweet and salty new flavor will also be joined by the new Apple Cider Donut flavor, which will help to usher us into fall when it's released in August.
Recipessteamykitchen.com

Coffee Lover Starbucks Instant Win Game

Happy Friday Steamy Kitchen, today we are giving away five Starbucks gift cards AND ONE lucky grand prize winner will win a Hamilton Beach Espresso Machine and Steamer!!. We will be highlighting some delicious Steamy Kitchen coffee recipes that you can make at home. These recipes are simple and sweet and will make you want to get out of bed in the morning!
DrinksThe Daily Meal

Oaxaca Colada

Step 1: Fill a shaker with ice and add 1 1/2 ounces mezcal, 3/4 ounce cream of coconut, 3/4 ounce lime juice, 1/4 ounce banana liqueur, and 2 dashes bitters. Shake until well-chilled. Step 2: Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Step 3: Garnish with a banana slice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy