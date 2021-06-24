7 Resorts With the Freshest Poolside Cocktails in All of Southern California

Sweeten Your Summer With These Refreshing Sips in the Comfort of a Cabana. Lounging poolside never goes out of style. The only thing that makes soaking up the summer sun even better is a refreshing, cool cocktail in hand as you relax and unwind. Thankfully, Southern California has an impressive array of hotels with stellar pools (and stacked cocktail lists to match) that’ll set the scene for an epic summer. These crafty beverages all feature a splash of smooth Milagro Tequila, which will have you saying, “Just one more.” Best Poolside Cocktails SoCal.