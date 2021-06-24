NCDOT officials face some criticism about plans for I-26 exit for Pratt & Whitney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NCDOT officials have revealed plans for a proposed exit off Interstate 26 in South Asheville they said would ease highway congestion. The interchange would be between Brevard and Long Shoals Roads and would provide entrance and exit ramps for eastbound and westbound traffic on I-26 providing access to the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engine Plant construction and through to Brevard Road. The access road is being payed for with funds from the Golden Leaf Foundation which is money from the state's tobacco settlement and funds projects that bring jobs to communities.