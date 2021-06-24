Cancel
Former Westchester Resident Reportedly Among Missing In Florida Condo Collapse

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpYaD_0aeWzSMK00
The collapsed building in Surfside, Florida. Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

Current and former residents of the suburban New York City area, including Long Island and the Hudson Valley, are reportedly among the missing after a 12-story building collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

Town of Surfside Police said about 99 people from the condo complex are unaccounted for after the incident that happened around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24 just north of Miami Beach.

Among those missing is a woman who once lived in Westchester, in the Village of Ardsley, her family told News 12.

Others believed missing include a couple from Nassau County who were visiting relatives in Surfside, News 12 said.

A surveillance video captured the building falling to the ground in just seconds, sending up massive clouds of dust and smoke.

Town officials said at least one person has died, and some 30 were rescued.

Firefighters and first responders continued Thursday working furiously to find any survivors amid rain and wind at times.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. If you have family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, call 305-614-1819 to account for them.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

