Source: Britney Spears is “hopeful” things will change following court testimony

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took a lot of courage for Britney Spears to speak up in court on Wednesday, but now she’s hoping that her words had the right effect and something will change with her conservatorship. A source close to Britney tells E!, “Britney is very happy and relieved that she was...

wixx.com
