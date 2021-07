Freaks and Geeks is a deeply personal piece of work for creator Paul Feig. Before he’d go on to direct huge films like Bridesmaids, Spy, and Ghostbusters, Feig bared his soul on network television for 18 episodes, drawing from his own life experience to craft a high school story the likes of which audiences hadn’t really seen before. Freaks and Geeks was never a show about wish-fulfillment. It showed high school for what it’s really like for the majority of kids: a place where the best you can hope for is to just make it through the day. Life as a teenager is full of small victories, and Freaks and Geeks relished these moments through its tremendously talented ensemble cast.