Publicly Traded Cross Country Healthcare Sets Sights on Home-Based Care Staffing
Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), a provider of advisory and workforce solutions across the care continuum, has acquired Workforce Solutions Group Inc. (WSG). The Boca Raton, Florida-based Cross Country was founded back in 1986, going public in 2001. Its co-founder and CEO, Kevin Clark, took a hiatus from the company for over a decade, but eventually rejoined as its CEO two and a half years ago.homehealthcarenews.com