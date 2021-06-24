Cancel
Publicly Traded Cross Country Healthcare Sets Sights on Home-Based Care Staffing

By Andrew Donlan
homehealthcarenews.com
 17 days ago

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), a provider of advisory and workforce solutions across the care continuum, has acquired Workforce Solutions Group Inc. (WSG). The Boca Raton, Florida-based Cross Country was founded back in 1986, going public in 2001. Its co-founder and CEO, Kevin Clark, took a hiatus from the company for over a decade, but eventually rejoined as its CEO two and a half years ago.

