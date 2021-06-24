Florida State’s Scottie Barnes trying to crack top five in NBA draft
Normally when the term “Big Five” is mentioned in college basketball, the phrase refers to the handful of historic Philadelphia hoops programs at Villanova, Temple, St. Joseph’s, Penn and LaSalle. However, during Florida State guard Scottie Barnes’ NBA draft combine interview with media Thursday afternoon, a question about the “Big Five” referenced whether the 19-year-old can move up draft boards and be picked somewhere in the first five selections on July 29.www.nba.com