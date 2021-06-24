Florida State’s Scottie Barnes trying to crack top five in NBA draft

It's back. My once-a-year mock draft is based not on team needs or team projections, but instead, purely on my forecast of who will become the best pros in this draft class. This is 1.0 of my big board mock; there will be no 2.0. Below, you will find 30 players, in order, based upon my projection of their NBA careers. This isn't a prediction on how good they will be as rookies, or as second- or third-year players. What I'm doing here is taking a long look over the horizon and, best as one man can, attempting to echelon out each player's career-long prospects of making it in the NBA.