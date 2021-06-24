Monticello Board of Education salutes its retirees

A heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated staff members who are retiring from the Monticello Central School District. Our board of education honored these employees recently, presenting them with plants and the district’s sincere gratitude for their contributions to our students and our district overall. The longest serving of these new retirees is Barbara Feller, a teacher aide who has been with the district since 1985, giving 36 years of service to Monticello’s children.