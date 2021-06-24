Cancel
Arizona State

Apache-Sitgreaves NF Fully Closes, Following Coconino And Kaibab

knau.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt follows the total closures of the Coconino and Kaibab national forests Wednesday. The Prescott National Forest will also close Friday. In addition, all Arizona state trust lands will close to visitors Friday morning in all 15 counties and will be off limits to hunting, camping and off-road vehicle use. Only those with written permission along with law enforcement officers and resident owners and lessees will be allowed access.

