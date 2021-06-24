Cancel
Idaho State

10 Sure Signs Summer is Here in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Nate Bird
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many ways to know that summer has arrived in the Magic Valley. Sure, you could look at a calendar and see that the season has officially begun or you can step outside and melt. That's a pretty good way to tell that it really is summertime in Twin Falls. You can also head to any body of water and see the boats and kayaks battling for rights to the water or see the teens being crazy at Dierkes. But the real way to tell summer is officially here is to look on social media at what people are doing. When it's winter they are either sledding or holed up in their houses. When it's summer they are everywhere and the Magic Valley comes alive.

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

The 7 Best Hidden Treasure Locations in Twin Falls, Idaho

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Easiest Backpacking Trails In Idaho For Beginners

I am in the process of trying to find some places to explore backpacking. I found some places that I believe would be a good start for me and other beginners. If you can think of any more please let us know. I think I am going to have to try a few of these out when it isn't too hot out though.
Island Park, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Vehicle Sinks in Soil Near Idaho’s Salmon Falls Dam

You may not see water on the soil but driving to your favorite fishing hole could be a hazard. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call very early Thursday morning. Some people had decided to go fishing near Salmon Dam. West of the dam and seven miles north of the Nevada state line. The family decided to park near the water. Then their vehicle began to sink. Enough so they couldn’t get it to move.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Search Continues for Idaho Woman Missing in Montana Mountains

RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The search continues for a woman originally from Idaho who went missing when she left her campsite in Montana. According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Tatum Morell, 23, went missing sometime around July 1, when she went out on the West Fork Trail. Morell had used a satellite device to check in with family located in Ketchum, Idaho that evening, the Billings Gazette reported. The sheriff's office said the woman had planned to hike the top five mountain peaks in the Beartooth mountain, and area north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities said she is an experienced hiker and had set up a campsite with an orange and grey tent near Shadow Lake.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Hailey, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Massive Mansion For Sale in Twin Falls, ID Has One Glaring Issue

Twin Falls isn't Beverly Hills. Twin Falls is great, and we are growing, but we still have the small town feel with some of the benefits of a bigger town. Even some of the houses here could probably rival those of fancier cities. If you have never driven past or through the Wildrose subdivision, do yourself a favor and check out some of those houses. You can also drive (or walk) near the canyon rim areas and see some magnificent houses. One of those architectural works of art recently popped up for sale in Twin Falls and it is huge and amazing looking, with one exception. You'll see the issue I have with this mansion in the pictures below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy