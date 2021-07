Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Albertsons Companies worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.