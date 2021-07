The state of Wyoming celebrates its birthday on July 10. Like many great events in American history, it would have never happened without a politician lying through his teeth. On March 26, 1890, Wyoming's Territorial Delegate Joseph Carey introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to establish the territory as a state. The central issue was Wyoming's population which fell below the traditional standard for statehood of 60,000 citizens. Leading up the vote, Carey suggested that Wyoming actually had a population of nearly 125,000. Several members of Congress questioned his estimate, citing the considerably smaller number of residents who voted in recent state elections.