The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On E!’s ‘Reunion Road Trip’
E! Entertainment’s series “Reunion Road Trip” caught up with the cast of A Different World and writer Susan Fales. The cast and crew talk about how important it was to discuss current events and relevant subject matter on the show. The hit family sitcom The Cosby Show created a spinoff show to follow Denise Huxtable, who enters the predominantly Black and fictional college Hillman College. A Different World follows a group of Hillman students who were working through their Black college woes and adulthood simultaneously.hotspotatl.com