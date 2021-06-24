Cancel
‘The Upshaws’ Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & The Cast Celebrates With A Virtual Dance Party

By Sammy Approved
hotspotatl.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s The Upshaws has been renewed for a second season. One of the streaming platform’s most watched shows will return with even more episodes. The cast joined in a virtual dance to celebrate the series return. The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, which is an increase from 10...

