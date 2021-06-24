Cancel
Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles

By Sammy Approved
hotspotatl.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral tweet of supermodel Bella Hadid sporting a popular 90’s hairstyle circulated Twitter earlier this week, and it made us remember all of the Black women who started the trend to begin with. Fans remember similar trendy 90’s updos on the likes of Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle in B.A.P.S. Some of our mothers and aunties wore the same hairstyles from updos to popularized French rolls all throughout our childhoods. We have great news! Black women are bringing these styles back in a major way.

