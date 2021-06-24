Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles

Beauties, if you’ve been following the bonnet debate on social media then you know that it all started when comedian and actress Mo’Nique jumped online to criticize young, Black women for wearing their bonnets and pajamas in public places, specifically in the airport. Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old told her followers, “I’m not saying you don’t have pride but the representation that you’re showing someone will have to ask you to know if you have it It’s not to get a man… it is just your representation of you, my sweet babies.”