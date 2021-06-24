Shrimp stunning initiative wins animal welfare award

Cows were beaten with electric prods and sheep and pigs were not stunned for long enough before having their throats cut at a government-approved small abattoir, according to an undercover investigation.A piglet appeared to be alive in a scalding hot water tank, and others were thrown into the tank with no checks for signs of life.The Animal Justice Project (AJP) organisation, which carried out the two-month research, is calling on the government to halt plans to use public money to subsidise slaughterhouses under the new Agriculture Act, and for an independent review of abattoirs.Ministers want to support local abattoirs...