Shrimp stunning initiative wins animal welfare award
The company was the winner of the best innovation category of Compassion in World Farming’s Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards, which were presented today. Hilton Seafoods (HSF) is one of the largest distributors of fresh seafood in the UK and it supplies over 100 million vannamei shrimp a year to Tesco. Shrimp are traditionally slaughtered using ice slurry but, in a bid to improve animal welfare, in June 2020 the company trialled an Optimar electrical stunner - which had been modified for use on shrimp - at a farm in Vietnam in collaboration with Amanda Seafood.thefishsite.com
Comments / 0