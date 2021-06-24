Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Shrimp stunning initiative wins animal welfare award

thefishsite.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company was the winner of the best innovation category of Compassion in World Farming’s Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards, which were presented today. Hilton Seafoods (HSF) is one of the largest distributors of fresh seafood in the UK and it supplies over 100 million vannamei shrimp a year to Tesco. Shrimp are traditionally slaughtered using ice slurry but, in a bid to improve animal welfare, in June 2020 the company trialled an Optimar electrical stunner - which had been modified for use on shrimp - at a farm in Vietnam in collaboration with Amanda Seafood.

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Stun#Hilton Seafoods#Vannamei Shrimp#Hilton Tesco#Hilton Seafood Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Pets
News Break
Seafood
Related
AgricultureFortune

‘We don’t look at the cargo or animal welfare’: Grisly deaths of 1,800 shipped cows fuel calls for live animal export ban

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In late December, some 1,800 bulls left Spain for Turkey aboard a ship called the Elbeik. The trip was supposed to take around 11 days, then the cattle were to be sold, mostly to halal slaughterhouses, where they’d be killed with minimal suffering, as required by religious law.
Comicsc21media.net

BBC Ignite initiative seeks animation talent

CMC: UK pubcaster the BBC has launched an initiative to find and develop the country’s next animation hit, while supporting and developing existing and emerging talent within the genre. BBC Children’s & Education director Patricia Hidalgo told the Children’s Media Conference (CMC) yesterday that the scheme, dubbed Ignite, is the...
PetsInternational Business Times

Historic Day for Animal Welfare: EU Plans To End Caged Farming

The European Union will work towards new laws to end caged animal farming across the bloc by 2027. This phase-out commitment came after a petition that called for an end to the practice gathered over a million signatures. The petition requested to ultimately ban cages for farm animals such as rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.
Grand Island, NELincoln Journal Star

CommonGround volunteer answers animal welfare questions concerning housing and antibiotics

Have you ever looked out the car window at one of those big white chicken barns or pig barns and thought, “What is going on in there?”. My husband Jason and I, with our four children, raise 40,000 chickens in a large barn, and I help my dad raise pigs in a barn on his farm. As a CommonGround volunteer, I get asked questions about animal housing and how we care for the livestock.
Entertainmentvrfocus.com

Immersive Storytelling Initiative Awards 6 Projects £300K

Last year VRFocus reported on a new collaborative initiative between UK and Canadian organisations called the ‘UK-Canada Immersive Exchange’, looking to fund XR creators projects. This week the organisers have confirmed that six projects have been awarded funding totalling £300,000 GBP ($510,000 CAD), two of which are audience-ready whilst the other four are currently in the prototype stage.
Animalslvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Cows beaten with electric prods and pigs cut while still alive, secret cameras show

Cows were beaten with electric prods and sheep and pigs were not stunned for long enough before having their throats cut at a government-approved small abattoir, according to an undercover investigation.A piglet appeared to be alive in a scalding hot water tank, and others were thrown into the tank with no checks for signs of life.The Animal Justice Project (AJP) organisation, which carried out the two-month research, is calling on the government to halt plans to use public money to subsidise slaughterhouses under the new Agriculture Act, and for an independent review of abattoirs.Ministers want to support local abattoirs...
Agriculturekymkemp.com

Kelp Is on the Way: HSU’s Seaweed Farm

Humboldt State University is expanding and diversifying its seaweed research farm in Humboldt Bay to include bull kelp this summer. With the help of HSU students, researchers aim to inform future decisions about commercial aquaculture and conservation efforts. Researchers will add 0.33 acres to its existing seaweed farm and create...
Agriculturenutritionaloutlook.com

Pocono Organics says it’s now the first hemp grower to be Regenerative Organic Certified

ROC certification promotes holistic agriculture practices, including increasing soil organic matter and sequestering carbon, improving animal welfare, and providing economic stability and fairness to farmers, ranchers, and workers. Hemp grower Pocono Organics (Long Pond, PA) says it’s become the first hemp grower to be certified by the Regenerative Organic Certified...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

How effective is aquaculture at enhancing wild fish stocks?

Aquaculture is used to help enhance wild stocks of nearly 200 aquatic species around the world, but these programmes have had mixed results. After publishing an article on collecting and transporting wild broodstock on this site, I have received a number of questions regarding just how useful hatchery stocking programmes really are. There is no simple answer, so a review of the rationale of these programmes is probably in order. And the topic has broad implications: stock enhancement and restoration activities typically involve hundreds of millions of fish and shellfish each year, representing almost 200 species worldwide.
Baltimore County, MDNottingham MD

Animal welfare seizure results in temporary suspension of services at Baltimore County Animal Services in Baldwin

BALDWIN, MD—Baltimore County Animal Services recently responded to an animal welfare complaint that resulted in the seizure of 48 dogs of various ages. The animals were found in areas with no air conditioning, some did not have water, and others showed signs of heat distress and lack of veterinarian care. All 48 dogs were brought to the main BCAS facility (13800 Manor Road in Baldwin) where testing has confirmed the Distemper virus in at least one of the puppies. Testing of all dogs at the Baldwin location is now underway.
AgriculturePosted by
TheConversationAU

National plan to allow battery cages until 2036 favours cheap eggs over animal welfare

Eggs laid by battery hens would be phased out within 15 years under a plan to improve poultry welfare in Australia. The proposal signals some relief for the 10 million or so egg-laying hens still kept in battery cages in Australia. But it doesn’t go far enough. Among the recommendations of an independent panel were to phase out battery cages between 2032 and 2036. Egg producers will have the option of transitioning to larger furnished cages, or may decide to move straight to cage-free systems, such as barn-laid and free-range eggs. Such recommendations may seem like a happy compromise – balancing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy