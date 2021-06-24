A spectacular topiary snake has slithered into the Standard East Village

Despite the fact that this is one of our longest neighborhood guides in existence, narrowing down a list of the best 35 restaurants in the East Village still wasn’t easy. Extremely worthy candidates live on every block, like a BYOB Puerto Rican cafe that’s been around for decades and serves the juiciest rotisserie chicken for miles, a new Thai restaurant on 13th Street with a secret backyard, or a chef’s table experience that’s worth saving up for. You almost can’t run out of amazing restaurants to try in the East Village, and by the time you think you’ve been to them all, another great place will have already opened up. So consider this list a starting point for restaurants - both old and new - you should prioritize.