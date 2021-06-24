Cancel
Giants haven’t forgotten about Jaylin Davis, who’s thinking less and working his way back

By Mark W. Sanchez
knbr.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — It would be understandable if Jaylin Davis felt forgotten. In a system that prides itself so much on progress, he was a good bet to be the breakout star of 2020 that Mike Yastrzemski turned into. He was the high-upside outfielder who, with more consistent contact, could be above-average at everything, which Steven Duggar is becoming. With prolonged time in the majors, there has been hope he would make the same sort of impression that LaMonte Wade Jr. has made, another lefty-hitting outfielder who can move around and play all over with a bat that warrants it.

www.knbr.com
