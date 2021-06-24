AMC Orders ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Based on Anne Rice’s Novel

It’s only been four years since the Alien series last burst through our chest to sear the science fiction landscape with acid blood. ‌2017’s Alien: Covenant which —based on the quasi-lackluster box office—will probably be Ridley Scott’s last Alien movie. It was a particularly bleak installment to end on. But all is not quiet on the factory line of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. For one thing, Neill Blomkamp’s Alien sequel is still lurking around the air vents of the rumor mill. (Why does a mill have an air vent? Why to fit the metaphor, of course.) Unfortunately, though, it does seem like that project is dead. Meanwhile, one Alien thing that is taking shape is Noah Hawley’s FX TV series. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Fargo showrunner gave some choice details of what this new breed of xenomorph adventure will look like.