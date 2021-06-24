Apex Cartoon Battle Royale combines famous cartoons & Apex Legends

The concept of dropping random famous people or characters into a fan fiction battle is nothing new; there’s still at least one I wrote sitting on the internet from 17 years ago. (No, you will never find it.) Sometimes people go above and beyond though, as is the case with YouTuber elpinko, who has created something awesome. “Apex Cartoon Battle Royale” is a video that drops myriad famous cartoon characters from shows like The Simpsons, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Rick and Morty and puts them in an Apex Legends-style battle. All the animation seems to have been extracted directly from the original cartoons and reassembled into a cohesive battle, which must have been a ludicrous amount of work.