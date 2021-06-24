Cancel
Public Safety

Scam Alert: A Social Media Scam Is Posing as an Area Water Park

Charlie
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the old saying goes; if it's too good to be true, it probably is. There's a scam on social media that starts out posing as an area water park. Earlier today, Canyon Aqua Park took to social media to address what amounts to scammers pretending to be the park in order to get you to fill out some forms. The most important thing to know is that Canyon Aqua Park has stated they would/will never ask you to fill out forms or register personal information.

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

