Untangling The Long-Armed Mystery Of The Bigfin Squid

Do you want to go back in time with SciFri? Sign up for the Science Friday Rewind newsletter to get more never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives!. A woman in Louisiana described an odd, large squid—more than 20 feet long—that her boyfriend had filmed while remotely operating an oil company vehicle in the Gulf of Mexico. He thought, “That’s got to be a giant squid,” an elusive species that biologists had been trying to capture alive on camera for decades.